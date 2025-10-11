Shubman Gill: Leading India's Cricket with Ease and Excellence

Shubman Gill, India's 26-year-old cricket captain, is making waves with his impressive leadership and batting skills. During the ongoing second test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Gill notched an unbeaten 129, bolstering his already remarkable streak this year.

India's vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja praises Gill's ability to perform under pressure, as evidenced by his 754 runs in the five-test series in England. Despite a mix-up causing Yashasvi Jaiswal to be run out, Gill's fluent hundred led India to declare at 518-5, putting pressure on the West Indies.

Gill's effective captaincy extends beyond test cricket, as he also leads India in one-day internationals and serves as vice-captain in T20 matches. His composed handling of multiple responsibilities marks him as a crucial figure in Indian cricket's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)