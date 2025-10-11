Brian Lara's Mission: Reviving the Spirit of West Indies Cricket

The legendary West Indies cricketer, Brian Lara, was visibly pained but determined when he made a special visit to his team's dressing room amid a challenging Test against India. Lara, alongside fellow icon Viv Richards, is leading 'Mission India,' a campaign to secure crucial funds to rejuvenate West Indies cricket.

Lara didn't address the entire team but engaged in private discussions with coach Darren Sammy, captain Roston Chase, and select players, focusing on the current state and future prospects of West Indies cricket. His message was clear: while financial support is crucial, the players' passion and commitment to the team are paramount for success.

Highlighting past cricket legends, Lara challenged the current squad to rediscover the passion that once characterized West Indies cricket, even without modern facilities. He called on younger players to seize the opportunity and honor the legacy that many of their predecessors and families cherished.