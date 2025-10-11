Left Menu

Namibia Stuns South Africa in Last-Ball T20I Thriller

Namibia achieved a historic first T20I win against South Africa, a full ICC member, with a thrilling last-ball finish. Playing at home for the first time, Namibia restricted the Proteas before Zane Green and Ruben Trumpelmann led them to a memorable victory, marking a significant moment for Namibian cricket.

Windhoek | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:48 IST

  • Country:
  • Namibia

In a dramatic turn of events, Namibia secured a groundbreaking victory over South Africa in a closely-fought T20 International, registering their first-ever win against the cricketing powerhouse. The match unfolded at the newly inaugurated Namibia Cricket Ground, witnessing an exciting climax as the home team won by four wickets on the final ball.

The Namibians restricted South Africa to 134 for eight, thanks to a stellar bowling performance led by Ruben Trumpelmann, who claimed three wickets. Despite a challenging chase, the hosts triumphed with contributions from veteran Zane Green, who remained unbeaten with 30 runs, cementing a historic win for the side.

This match marked the dawn of a new era for Namibian cricket, as expressed by captain Gerhard Erasmus, and highlights the potential rise of cricket in the country. Meanwhile, the primary South African squad, under Aiden Markram, is engaged in a series in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

