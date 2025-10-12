Left Menu

Italy Keeps World Cup Hope Alive with Estonia Triumph

Italy boosted their World Cup playoff hopes by defeating Estonia 3-1. With goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui, and Francesco Pio Esposito, the win places Italy in a better position for qualification. Despite previous struggles, Italy aims to secure second place in their group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 02:51 IST
Italy Keeps World Cup Hope Alive with Estonia Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial World Cup qualifying match, Italy revitalized their playoff aspirations with a decisive 3-1 victory over Estonia on Saturday. The match witnessed contributions from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui, and Francesco Pio Esposito, propelling the Italian squad closer to a playoff berth after two consecutive World Cup qualification disappointments.

Norway's earlier 5-0 demolition of Israel placed them in the commanding lead of Group I, with Italy trailing by six points yet holding a game in hand. This victory against Estonia narrows the gap, positioning Italy just three points ahead of Israel and still in contention to overtake Norway should results favor them.

Italy's victory was marked by early dynamism, as Kean's fourth-minute goal set the tone. Even with subsequent challenges, including a penalty miss by Retegui and a minor slip by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy managed to extend their lead, securing a crucial advantage ahead of their next match against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany Secures Narrow Victory Over Northern Ireland

Germany Secures Narrow Victory Over Northern Ireland

 Global
2
Tragedy in El Callao: Mine Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in El Callao: Mine Collapse Claims Lives

 Venezuela
3
Guided Bombs Batter Kharkiv: Power Outages and Rising Tensions

Guided Bombs Batter Kharkiv: Power Outages and Rising Tensions

 Global
4
Debt Crisis Criticism: South Africa Urged to Make G20 Impact

Debt Crisis Criticism: South Africa Urged to Make G20 Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025