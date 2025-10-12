Italy Keeps World Cup Hope Alive with Estonia Triumph

In a crucial World Cup qualifying match, Italy revitalized their playoff aspirations with a decisive 3-1 victory over Estonia on Saturday. The match witnessed contributions from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui, and Francesco Pio Esposito, propelling the Italian squad closer to a playoff berth after two consecutive World Cup qualification disappointments.

Norway's earlier 5-0 demolition of Israel placed them in the commanding lead of Group I, with Italy trailing by six points yet holding a game in hand. This victory against Estonia narrows the gap, positioning Italy just three points ahead of Israel and still in contention to overtake Norway should results favor them.

Italy's victory was marked by early dynamism, as Kean's fourth-minute goal set the tone. Even with subsequent challenges, including a penalty miss by Retegui and a minor slip by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy managed to extend their lead, securing a crucial advantage ahead of their next match against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)