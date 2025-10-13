Sports Roundup: Injuries, Retirements, and Historic Signings Shake the Headlines

The sports world buzzes with a flurry of updates. South Carolina's Chloe Kitts is sidelined for the season due to an ACL tear, confirmed by the school. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust their roster for the National League Championship Series, adding Ben Casparius and dropping Dalton Rushing.

In NFL news, Lions safety Brian Branch braces for potential suspension after a skirmish with JuJu Smith-Schuster. Philadelphia Eagles' Za'Darius Smith takes to Instagram to announce his retirement from the NFL, concluding an illustrious career. San Diego Padres' manager Mike Shildt announces immediate retirement after two seasons.

The Milwaukee Bucks sign Alex Antetokounmpo, creating history with three brothers on the same active roster. Meanwhile, Montreal Canadiens' Lane Hutson secures a significant contract extension, highlighting an eventful week in sports transactions.

