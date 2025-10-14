Left Menu

Thrilling Draw: India and Pakistan Battle to Stalemate at Sultan of Johor Cup

The Indian junior men's hockey team and Pakistan played an exhilarating 3–3 draw in the Sultan of Johor Cup. India overcame a two-goal deficit to lead, but a late equalizer from Sufyan Khan ensured the teams shared the points, keeping India undefeated in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johor | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:53 IST
Thrilling Draw: India and Pakistan Battle to Stalemate at Sultan of Johor Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In a thrilling display of young hockey talent, the junior men's teams of India and Pakistan battled to a 3–3 draw during the Sultan of Johor Cup on Tuesday. The high-energy match saw India overturn a two-goal disadvantage to seize a temporary lead.

Despite a promising start with India controlling possession, Pakistan netted first with Hannan Shahid striking in the 5th minute, followed by Sufyan Khan's goal in the 39th minute. India retaliated with goals from Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and Manmeet Singh.

The Indian team's aggressive comeback culminated in a lead, but Pakistan's Sufyan Khan equalized late, making it a shared draw. The outcome leaves India unbeaten as they continue forward in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

 Global
2
Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

 United States
3
Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

 Global
4
Posthumous Presidential Medal for Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Posthumous Presidential Medal for Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025