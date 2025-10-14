Thrilling Draw: India and Pakistan Battle to Stalemate at Sultan of Johor Cup

In a thrilling display of young hockey talent, the junior men's teams of India and Pakistan battled to a 3–3 draw during the Sultan of Johor Cup on Tuesday. The high-energy match saw India overturn a two-goal disadvantage to seize a temporary lead.

Despite a promising start with India controlling possession, Pakistan netted first with Hannan Shahid striking in the 5th minute, followed by Sufyan Khan's goal in the 39th minute. India retaliated with goals from Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and Manmeet Singh.

The Indian team's aggressive comeback culminated in a lead, but Pakistan's Sufyan Khan equalized late, making it a shared draw. The outcome leaves India unbeaten as they continue forward in the tournament.

