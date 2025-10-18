Indian junior men's hockey team loses Sultan of Johor Cup final to Australia

Indian junior men's hockey team conceded a late goal and squandered as many as six penalty corners towards the fag end to lose 1-2 to Australia in a hard-fought final of the Sultan of Johor Cup tournament here Saturday.

Three-time champions India let in a 13th minute goal from Ian Grobbelaar before hitting back through Anmol Ekka (17th) in the second quarter to draw level.

The contest remained evenly poised until the final moments, before India allowed Grobbelaar to convert a penalty corner in the 59th minute to hand Australia their fourth title in the tournament.

India earned six consecutive penalty corners in the final minute but converted none, with Australia goalkeeper Magnus McCausland making some fine saves.

India claimed their fifth silver at the Sultan of Johor Cup, bettering their consecutive bronze medal finishes in the past two editions.

Australia broke their streak of losing three finals. They had lost to India in 2022 and avenged the defeat three years ago.

India began on a promising note, moving the ball around with short, crisp passes that gave them the bulk of possession in the early exchanges. Their first big chance came within the opening five minutes when a quick give-and-go between Araijeet Singh Hundal and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha set up Gurjot Singh at close range, but Australian goalkeeper McCausland dealt with it well. At the 10-minute mark, Amir Ali's powerful long-range shot was cleverly deflected goalward by Gurjot, only for McCausland to parry it away once again.

Australia earned the first penalty corner of the match in the 13th minute, and Grobbelaar converted it with precision to make it 1-0. They won another penalty corner just before the end of the quarter, but splendid work from Indian goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh kept them out.

The Blue Colts began the second quarter with intent, winning two penalty corners in quick succession. The breakthrough came off the second, as Anmol Ekka's (17th) fiery strike to the left of McCausland brought India level at 1-1. While the defence held firm against the Australian attack, India continued to probe forward, creating more chances. They earned two more penalty corners just before half-time, but Araijeet's thunderous strike couldn't find the lead on both occasions.

A brilliant move from India opened the third quarter, a long pass from Priyobarta Talem found Amir Ali deep on the left flank, but his close-range attempt resulted in another penalty corner that went abegging. Both sides were relentless in their pursuit of goal through the remainder of the quarter, with Australia winning three penalty corners of their own. Araijeet broke away on a swift, threatening run, but his shot was inches wide.

Early in the final quarter, Ajit Yadav stole possession in a dangerous area and burst forward, but with no support around him, his shot went wide. India attacked with venom and Rohit came close on India's eight penalty corner of the night but missed his target by inches.

More opportunities fell Australia's way through penalty corners, and Grobbelaar (59th) converted yet again to help the Kookaburra's edge ahead in the dying moments of the game. It was India's turn to make the most of the set-pieces and they got six penalty corners in the final minute, but the equaliser eluded them.

