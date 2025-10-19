Left Menu

Rybakina storms back from set down to beat Alexandrova in Ningbo Open

PTI | Ningbo | Updated: 19-10-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:14 IST
Elena Rybakina stormed back from a set down to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the Ningbo Open final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Rybakina started slowly, falling behind to her Russian opponent 4-1 in the opener. She bounced back in the second and went on to dominate her fourth-seeded opponent with a strong service game that included 11 aces.

It was the second title of the year for the Kazakhstan player who also won in Strasbourg and the 10th of her career.

Rybakina's late-season surge is keeping her in contention for the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh in November.

