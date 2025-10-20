England's Dazzling T20 Triumph: Brook and Salt Shine in Christchurch

England captain Harry Brook exemplified leadership through a stellar performance alongside opener Phil Salt, as both smashed impressive half-centuries. Their fiery batting set the stage for England's emphatic 65-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20 International in Christchurch on Monday. Brook's 78 and Salt's 85 contributed 129 runs off 69 deliveries, fortifying England's immense total of 236-4 after opting to bat first.

New Zealand, unable to match England's offensive prowess, faltered at 171, handedly wrapped up within 18 overs, with all wickets falling through catches. This win afforded England a 1-0 lead, with anticipation building for the upcoming third and final match in Auckland on Thursday, following a rain-affected series opener in Christchurch.

England's innings gained momentum after Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell's quick scoring, despite losing Jos Buttler early. Notably, Brook's powerful strike saw five massive sixes, including several clearing the venue's rooftops. Aided by Tom Banton's brisk, unbeaten 29, England set a new T20 International high score for the location. Brydon Carse dismantled New Zealand's early innings, while Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson secured regular breakthroughs. Captain Mitchell Santner's valiant effort was insufficient to alter the game's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)