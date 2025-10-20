Formula 1 Title Chase Intensifies as Piastri Loses Ground

In a surprising turn at the Circuit of the Americas, Formula 1 championship contender Oscar Piastri faced substantial setbacks, jeopardizing his lead. The McLaren driver witnessed his advantage diminish as rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen excelled, compressing the once-comfortable points buffer.

Piastri's disappointing fifth-place finish, coupled with Verstappen's victory and Norris's second-place, underscores the escalating pressure in the intense championship race. What initially appeared to be a smooth path to his maiden title now poses a robust challenge with only five races remaining.

The setback follows internal team friction after an earlier collision between Piastri and Norris in a sprint race. McLaren team principal Andrea Stella emphasized the privilege and excitement of being in the championship fight, acknowledging the inherent tension but highlighting the team's belief in their capacity to secure the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)