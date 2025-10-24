Bengaluru Torpedoes Surge to PVL Finals with Thrilling Win Over Ahmedabad Defenders

In a thrilling semi-final encounter at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the Bengaluru Torpedoes overcame the Ahmedabad Defenders with a scoreline of 10-15, 15-11, 15-13, 15-13. Sandeep emerged as the Player of the Match, leading his team to secure a place in the final against the Mumbai Meteors, as per a PVL press release.

Bengaluru launched their campaign with strong performances from Jalen Penrose and Sethu, challenging Ahmedabad from the service line. Despite an initial lead by Ahmedabad thanks to Angamuthu's block, Bengaluru activated Mujeeb as the middle blocker to relieve pressure with robust attacks. Sethu's crucial serves leveled the game, complemented by Penrose's dynamic spike.

In the intense match, Sethu masterfully exploited gaps while libero Midhunkumar excelled defensively. Muthusamy's astute captaincy pressured Bengaluru, but Penrose's serving prowess provided edge. Though Ahmedabad fought back, decisive plays by Jishnu and Joel Benjamin fortified Bengaluru's lead. Sandeep's effective setting muted Batsuuri's attack, and Jishnu's critical block secured Bengaluru's victory.

