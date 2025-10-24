Klara Buehl's Long-Range Strike Propels Germany to Victory

Germany's Klara Buehl delivered a stunning long-distance strike to push her team to a 1-0 victory over France during the first leg of the Women's Nations League semi-final. Both teams aimed multiple shots on target throughout the match, but it wasn't until the 79th minute that Buehl broke the tie.

The goal was celebrated with a poignant tribute as Buehl held up the shirt of her Bayern Munich teammate Lena Oberdorf, who recently suffered a recurring ACL injury, curtailing her return to the Germany squad. The spirited match concluded with Germany in high spirits, securing a vital lead heading into the second leg.

The second leg will be held in Caen on Tuesday, determining who will advance to the final. They will face the victor of the Spain versus Sweden match, set to play their first leg on Friday in Malaga.

