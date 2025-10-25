England Aims to Shine Against New Zealand in Women's World Cup Finale

England, having secured a semifinal spot, looks for quality batting time as they face a struggling New Zealand side in their final Women's World Cup league match. Despite their position, England's campaign has been marred by inconsistent batting performances.

The four-time champions displayed their prowess with a decisive win against South Africa but faltered in subsequent games. Their struggles peaked against Bangladesh and Pakistan, with the latter nearly capitalizing on England's vulnerabilities had rain not intervened.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have faced their own tribulations. Losses, compounded by rain-interrupted games, have seen them underperform. Nonetheless, they aim to end their campaign positively against England before their busy 2026 season.

