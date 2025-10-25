England Aims to Shine Against New Zealand in Women's World Cup Finale
England, already in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup, face New Zealand in their last league match. Despite successes, England's batting woes have been evident. New Zealand, struggling as a unit, aim to finish the tournament on a high after setbacks including rain-affected games.
England, having secured a semifinal spot, looks for quality batting time as they face a struggling New Zealand side in their final Women's World Cup league match. Despite their position, England's campaign has been marred by inconsistent batting performances.
The four-time champions displayed their prowess with a decisive win against South Africa but faltered in subsequent games. Their struggles peaked against Bangladesh and Pakistan, with the latter nearly capitalizing on England's vulnerabilities had rain not intervened.
New Zealand, meanwhile, have faced their own tribulations. Losses, compounded by rain-interrupted games, have seen them underperform. Nonetheless, they aim to end their campaign positively against England before their busy 2026 season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
