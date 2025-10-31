India's Women's Team Sets Sights on World Cup Glory
India's women's cricket team achieved a significant victory over Australia in the World Cup semifinals, with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring an unbeaten 127. Abhishek Sharma praised their maturity and teamwork, as they prepared for the final against South Africa, setting hopes high for their first title win.
India's women's cricket team has taken a giant leap towards securing their maiden World Cup title, after defeating reigning champions Australia in a stunning semifinal match.
The match, which took place on Thursday, saw Jemimah Rodrigues score an impressive 127 not out, leading India to a five-wicket victory and setting up a final clash with South Africa in Navi Mumbai.
Abhishek Sharma, India's T20I opener, lauded the team's exceptional maturity and teamwork, expressing pride in their performance and optimism for their success in the upcoming final.
