India's Women's Team Sets Sights on World Cup Glory

India's women's cricket team has taken a giant leap towards securing their maiden World Cup title, after defeating reigning champions Australia in a stunning semifinal match.

The match, which took place on Thursday, saw Jemimah Rodrigues score an impressive 127 not out, leading India to a five-wicket victory and setting up a final clash with South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

Abhishek Sharma, India's T20I opener, lauded the team's exceptional maturity and teamwork, expressing pride in their performance and optimism for their success in the upcoming final.

(With inputs from agencies.)