Lamar Jackson made a triumphant return to the field after a month-long absence, leading the Baltimore Ravens to a decisive 28-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Jackson's performance was impeccable, completing 18 of 23 passes and securing four touchdowns, marking a significant comeback from his earlier hamstring injury.

The sports world is seeing an innovative turn as Seattle Reign coach Laura Harvey adopts AI technology for game strategies. ChatGPT advised a formation shift, which paid off in the women's league. Meanwhile, rookie Travis Hunter of the Jaguars and several other athletes face time on the injured list, shaking up team dynamics.

In basketball, the San Antonio Spurs are off to a historic start this season, winning their first five games, with standout performances by Victor Wembanyama. Baseball sees the Dodgers contemplating lineup changes as they battle in the World Series, while the Miami Dolphins announce a managerial split with general manager Chris Grier.

