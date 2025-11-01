Wolvaardt: South Africa Prepares for High-Stakes Women's World Cup Final Against India

In anticipation of the Women's World Cup final, South Africa's skipper Laura Wolvaardt underscored the distinct dynamics of knockout cricket as they face India. Despite previous triumphs over India, Wolvaardt urges her team to remain focused and not dwell on past encounters.

Having a formidable track record, Wolvaardt acknowledged the brilliance of India's Jemimah Rodrigues, who recently showcased extraordinary skills. The high-stakes match will unfold in a stadium teeming with home fans, adding immense pressure on both sides vying for the coveted title.

Wolvaardt emphasized that South Africa's strategy hinges on remaining present and poised, underscoring the transformative journey of women's cricket. As they gear up for their first ODI World Cup final, the Proteas aim to defy past disappointments, inspired by their coach's motivational insights.

