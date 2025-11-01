Left Menu

Australia Secures Historic Ashes Victory Over England

Australia triumphed over England 14-4 in the second test, winning the Ashes rugby league series 2-0. Despite a strong first half from England, second-half tries made the difference. This victory marks Australia's first Ashes win in 22 years and extends their series win streak to 14.

In a display of dominance, Australia outclassed England with a 14-4 victory in the second test, securing the Ashes rugby league series 2-0. This win at Everton's new stadium marks Australia's first series triumph in 22 years.

Despite England's initial strong resistance, the match was tied 4-4 at halftime. However, early second-half tries by Cameron Munster and Hudson Young gave Australia a decisive lead.

Australia's win continues their 14-series victory streak since Britain's last success in 1970. The final test in Leeds is eagerly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

