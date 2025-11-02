Wolves Sack Vitor Pereira Amid Disastrous Start

In a dramatic turn of events, Wolverhampton Wanderers have parted ways with manager Vitor Pereira following a dismal beginning to their Premier League campaign. The Wolves currently languish at the bottom of the table, winless in 10 matches, with a mere two points out of a potential 30.

Pereira's sacking comes after a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Fulham, marking their latest setback. The club now floats eight points from safety, hindered by the league's poorest defence and weakest scoring record. His departure ends an 11-month stint that began in December 2024, following the dismissal of Gary O'Neil.

Pereira had previously inspired hope with a remarkable six-game winning streak that ensured the club's Premier League survival last season. Despite initial support from club chairman Jeff Shi, who had rewarded his past success with a new contract, Pereira's tenure concludes as yet another chapter in his brief managerial career across six different clubs in as many years.

(With inputs from agencies.)