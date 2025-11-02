Left Menu

Wolves Sack Vitor Pereira Amid Disastrous Start

Wolverhampton Wanderers have dismissed manager Vitor Pereira after a winless start to the Premier League season. The team is at the bottom of the table with only two points from a possible 30. Pereira's departure ends his 11-month tenure after guiding the team to safety last season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:33 IST
Wolves Sack Vitor Pereira Amid Disastrous Start
Wolverhampton Wanderers

In a dramatic turn of events, Wolverhampton Wanderers have parted ways with manager Vitor Pereira following a dismal beginning to their Premier League campaign. The Wolves currently languish at the bottom of the table, winless in 10 matches, with a mere two points out of a potential 30.

Pereira's sacking comes after a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Fulham, marking their latest setback. The club now floats eight points from safety, hindered by the league's poorest defence and weakest scoring record. His departure ends an 11-month stint that began in December 2024, following the dismissal of Gary O'Neil.

Pereira had previously inspired hope with a remarkable six-game winning streak that ensured the club's Premier League survival last season. Despite initial support from club chairman Jeff Shi, who had rewarded his past success with a new contract, Pereira's tenure concludes as yet another chapter in his brief managerial career across six different clubs in as many years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025