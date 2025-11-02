Left Menu

Sabalenka's Dominant WTA Finals Start

Aryna Sabalenka began her WTA Finals with a commanding victory over Jasmine Paolini, marking her fifth straight win over the Italian. The top seed delivered powerful serves and strategic returns to secure her place as a formidable competitor in the tournament, maintaining focus throughout the match.

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, launched her WTA Finals journey with a decisive 6-3 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini. This victory marked Sabalenka's fifth consecutive triumph over Paolini, solidifying her prowess on the court. The U.S. Open champion impressed with 11 aces and strategic returns, effectively wearing out her opponent.

With 60 tour victories this year, Sabalenka remains focused on maintaining her dominant form. Despite Paolini's attempts to disrupt her flow, the world number one showcased her skill and composure to take control of the match. "I had to stay focused and calm," Sabalenka stated, reflecting on her performance.

Sabalenka opened with a strong start, breaking Paolini early to lead 2-0. Despite Paolini's resistance, including a break to close the gap to 4-3, Sabalenka regained momentum to clinch the first set 6-3. With a strong start in the second set, she closed out the match before Coco Gauff faced Jessica Pegula in their group stage encounter.

