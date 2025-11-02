Indian Chess Grandmasters Shine at FIDE World Cup 2025
Indian chess grandmasters, led by Surya Shekhar Ganguly, progressed to the second round of the FIDE World Cup 2025. While Ganguly defeated Ahmad Ahmadzada, Karthik Venkatraman and Raunak Sadhwani also secured victories. Young star Divya Deshmukh, however, was eliminated after a hard-fought match against Greek GM Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis.
In an impressive display, Indian chess grandmasters showcased their prowess at the FIDE World Cup 2025, advancing through the intense competition.
Leading the charge was GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly, who comfortably overcame Ahmad Ahmadzada, advancing to face French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave next.
Other notable performances came from Karthik Venkatraman and Raunak Sadhwani, who both secured their spots in the second round. Despite the successes, Divya Deshmukh's run ended after a valiant effort against Greek GM Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis.
