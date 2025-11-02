Indian Chess Grandmasters Shine at FIDE World Cup 2025

In an impressive display, Indian chess grandmasters showcased their prowess at the FIDE World Cup 2025, advancing through the intense competition.

Leading the charge was GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly, who comfortably overcame Ahmad Ahmadzada, advancing to face French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave next.

Other notable performances came from Karthik Venkatraman and Raunak Sadhwani, who both secured their spots in the second round. Despite the successes, Divya Deshmukh's run ended after a valiant effort against Greek GM Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis.

