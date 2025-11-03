Left Menu

India's Daughters Triumph: Historic World Cup Win

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their landmark World Cup victory over South Africa, highlighting the pride and joy they have brought to the nation by showcasing the high aspirations and accomplishments of India's daughters.

On Monday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team, celebrating their remarkable victory in the World Cup final against South Africa.

Chouhan praised the team, expressing that they had not only clinched the match but had also won the hearts of the nation. His message on X emphasized the victory as a testament to the aspirational spirit of India's daughters.

"Our daughters are champions!" Chouhan declared, underlining the moment as a source of national pride and joy, and a reflection of the soaring aspirations of Indian women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

