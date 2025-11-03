Laura Wolvaardt: A Proud Leader in Defeat at ICC Women's World Cup

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt could not hide her pride in her team's journey during the ICC Women's World Cup, despite their eventual defeat to India in the final. She vowed that the team will come back stronger in future tournaments.

India, batting first, set a formidable target by posting 298 for seven. In response, South Africa gave a strong chase but were bowled out for 246 in 46.5 overs, leading to a 52-run defeat. Wolvaardt was outstanding, scoring a century that kept South African hopes alive until her dismissal.

Wolvaardt praised the team's resilience, especially after a poor start against England and Australia. She also lauded Indian star Shafali Verma and her teammate Marizanne Kapp for their exceptional performances. Wolvaardt defended her decision to field first, noting challenges in conditions and praised her squad's effort throughout the match.

