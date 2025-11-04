Richa Ghosh: The Finisher Behind India's World Cup Triumph

India's triumphant World Cup-winning team revolved around trust and clarity in roles, as emphasized by Richa Ghosh, the team's dynamic keeper-batter assigned the finisher's role by head coach Amol Muzumdar. Ghosh's contributions, alongside Muzumdar's clear expectations, helped India finally clinch the World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs.

Ghosh, at just 22, relished her role, finishing innings with quick scoring. Her focus on high strike-rates and pressure on opposition highlighted her top performance in the final, playing a crucial 34 off 24 balls, propelling India to a commanding 298/7. South Africa was contained to 246, marking a historic win for India.

Backed by Muzumdar's strategic guidance and legendary Jhulan Goswami's mentorship, Ghosh balanced aggression with patience, scoring 235 runs and achieving the highest strike rate among Indian players. The team's victory evoked pure joy, celebrated with a self-composed team song as they lifted the World Cup trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)