Rafel Navarro Takes Helm of Switzerland Women's Team After Sundhage Era

Rafel Navarro, former Barcelona assistant coach, has been appointed as the head coach for the Switzerland women's football team, replacing Pia Sundhage. His contract extends to 2029, covering future international championships. Navarro is tasked to implement a playing philosophy centered on technique, creativity, and intelligence.

Updated: 04-11-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Rafel Navarro, a long-time assistant coach at Barcelona, has been chosen to lead the Switzerland women's national football team, replacing accomplished coach Pia Sundhage. His new role was confirmed on Tuesday, with a contract that stretches up to the summer of 2029, including major tournaments like the Women's World Cup and European Championship.

Navarro's appointment comes as Switzerland finds itself in a World Cup qualifying group alongside Northern Ireland, Turkey, and Malta. With his leadership, the Swiss team is expected to advance into playoff rounds, aiming for the 2027 finals in Brazil. During his six-year tenure with Barcelona's women's team, he contributed to their three Champions League victories and six Spanish league titles.

Besides driving success on the field, Navarro's mandate involves integrating a unique playing style focused on technical precision and creativity across all age levels, as per the Swiss Football Association. His predecessor, Sundhage, a distinguished coach with a decorated career including guiding the U.S. to Olympic success, saw her contract end post a successful Euro 2025 campaign.

