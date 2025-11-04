Bombay High Court Halts Mumbai Cricket Association Elections: Candidates in Limbo

The Bombay High Court has temporarily halted the announcement of candidates for the Mumbai Cricket Association elections, originally scheduled for November 12. Justices Riyaz Chagla and Farhan Dubash emphasized that the electoral officer must first address objections raised by some members before finalizing the electoral roll.

This injunction remains effective until the next court hearing on Thursday, delaying the release of scrutinized candidate lists. Aspirants including former India women's captain Diana Edulji and outgoing president Ajinkya Naik, along with political figures like Prasad Lad, Milind Narvekar, and Jitendra Awhad, are waiting for clarity on their nominations.

The court's decision affects the detailed election timeline, potentially reshuffling key events leading to the polls. Election proceedings remain closely watched as the court considers the petitioners' claims about unaddressed objections in the nomination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)