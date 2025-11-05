Allegations Rock Bangladesh Women's Cricket: Jahanara Alam Accuses Captain of Abuse
Bangladesh women's cricket team member Jahanara Alam has accused captain Nigar Sultana Joty of physically abusing junior players. The Bangladesh Cricket Board rejected the claims as baseless. The controversy arises amid reports of a toxic team environment and alleged biases towards senior players.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:42 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Jahanara Alam, a member of the Bangladesh women's cricket team, has made serious allegations against the team's skipper, Nigar Sultana Joty, accusing her of physically abusing junior players.
The claims have been publicly denied by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, which labeled them as baseless and lacking any truth, instead highlighting the team's progress and unity.
The allegations come amid reports of a challenging team environment and perceived discrimination against senior players, causing Alam to step away from the team for her mental health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mahmudul Hasan Joy Returns for Bangladesh's Test Clash Against Ireland
EC must reveal how many Rohingyas, Bangladeshis found in Bihar after SIR: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
BJP branding Bengali migrants Bangladeshis, spreading fake news against Bengal, alleges Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
China's Silk Road Tourism: A Veil Over Xinjiang's Human Rights Abuses?
Outrage as Viral Video Exposes Abuse at Maharashtra School for Special Needs