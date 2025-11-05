Allegations Rock Bangladesh Women's Cricket: Jahanara Alam Accuses Captain of Abuse

Jahanara Alam, a member of the Bangladesh women's cricket team, has made serious allegations against the team's skipper, Nigar Sultana Joty, accusing her of physically abusing junior players.

The claims have been publicly denied by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, which labeled them as baseless and lacking any truth, instead highlighting the team's progress and unity.

The allegations come amid reports of a challenging team environment and perceived discrimination against senior players, causing Alam to step away from the team for her mental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)