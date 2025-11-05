Vissel Kobe Reclaims Glory with Crucial Win in Asian Champions League
Vissel Kobe defeated Ulsan HD 1-0, returning to the top in the Asian Champions League's eastern league phase. Jean Patric's goal ensured the victory as Kobe aimed for knockout rounds in March. Johor Darul Ta'zim also secured a win, beating Shanghai Shenhua 3-1.
Hosts Vissel Kobe sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD on Wednesday, reclaiming their position at the summit of the eastern league phase standings in the prestigious Asian Champions League.
Jean Patric netted the decisive goal for Takayuki Yoshida's squad, marking their third triumph in four matches and a crucial rebound from the previous 4-3 defeat against Gangwon FC. This victory propels Kobe back to first place as the league hits its midpoint.
Simultaneously, Johor Darul Ta'zim capitalized on their momentum, overpowering Shanghai Shenhua with a 3-1 result, pushing the Malaysian team to second place. The tournament sees its excitement peak as top teams vie for advancement to the knockout rounds beginning in March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
