United Spirits to Reevaluate Ownership of Royal Challengers Sports Team

United Spirits Ltd, a subsidiary of global beverage giant Diageo, announced a strategic review of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd, which owns the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team of the IPL and WPL.

The company, in a regulatory filing, hinted at a potential sale and aims to conclude the review process by March 31, 2026, as confirmed by CEO Praveen Someshwar. He noted that while the asset is valuable, it does not align with their core interests.

Royal Challengers, an inaugural IPL team, claimed their first title in 2025. Recent rumors suggest that Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla might be interested in acquiring the team, marking a significant shift in the cricket franchise realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)