Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Cricket Heroine Kranti Goud

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh celebrated cricketer Kranti Goud, who played a vital role in India's World Cup-winning women's cricket team, at a felicitation ceremony on Friday.

The 22-year-old athlete, a medium fast bowler from the Bundelkhand region, shared her inspiring journey to success despite humble beginnings, reiterating her dedication to her dreams and gratitude for the Rs 1 crore reward.

The celebration was attended by sportspersons, family, and coaches, where Chief Minister Yadav commended Prime Minister Modi's promotion of yoga, announced a new cricket stadium in Chhatarpur, and promised further honors for Goud in upcoming events.

