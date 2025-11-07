Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Cricket Heroine Kranti Goud
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored cricketer Kranti Goud, a member of India's World Cup-winning women's team. The event celebrated her achievements and hard work and included the announcement of a new cricket stadium and a cash reward. Goud shared her journey and inspiring words with attendees.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh celebrated cricketer Kranti Goud, who played a vital role in India's World Cup-winning women's cricket team, at a felicitation ceremony on Friday.
The 22-year-old athlete, a medium fast bowler from the Bundelkhand region, shared her inspiring journey to success despite humble beginnings, reiterating her dedication to her dreams and gratitude for the Rs 1 crore reward.
The celebration was attended by sportspersons, family, and coaches, where Chief Minister Yadav commended Prime Minister Modi's promotion of yoga, announced a new cricket stadium in Chhatarpur, and promised further honors for Goud in upcoming events.
