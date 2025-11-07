Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Cricket Heroine Kranti Goud

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored cricketer Kranti Goud, a member of India's World Cup-winning women's team. The event celebrated her achievements and hard work and included the announcement of a new cricket stadium and a cash reward. Goud shared her journey and inspiring words with attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:14 IST
Kranti Goud
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh celebrated cricketer Kranti Goud, who played a vital role in India's World Cup-winning women's cricket team, at a felicitation ceremony on Friday.

The 22-year-old athlete, a medium fast bowler from the Bundelkhand region, shared her inspiring journey to success despite humble beginnings, reiterating her dedication to her dreams and gratitude for the Rs 1 crore reward.

The celebration was attended by sportspersons, family, and coaches, where Chief Minister Yadav commended Prime Minister Modi's promotion of yoga, announced a new cricket stadium in Chhatarpur, and promised further honors for Goud in upcoming events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

