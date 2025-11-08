Veteran Australian Bowlers Defy Age in Upcoming Ashes Battle
Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood is confident in the strength and experience of his team's bowling unit despite concerns about their age. He feels in peak condition and values the cohesive experience shared with fellow bowlers. Veteran Nathan Lyon echoes this sentiment, dismissing age as a mere number.
Despite concerns over age, Australia's elite bowling unit is set to prove their worth in the coming Ashes, as expressed by paceman Josh Hazlewood. Undeterred by age, Hazlewood feels he's in optimal shape, emphasizing the profound experience gained through years of playing alongside his fellow bowlers.
At 34, Hazlewood assures the team's cohesion and familiarity with one another's game bolsters their strength, allowing them to adapt and assist each other effectively on the field. The veteran bowlers have retained the Ashes since the 2017-18 series and are determined to extend their legacy, even with upcoming changes inevitable.
Spinner Nathan Lyon, slated to surpass Glenn McGrath in test wicket count, echoes the sentiment, highlighting the evolution of the game into a more professional domain. Lyon asserts that advancements in sports science and recovery have revolutionized how age is perceived in cricket, proclaiming, "age is just a number," as preparations for the Ashes' first test commence.
