Left Menu

All India Governor's Gold Cup from November 16 in Gangtok

The All India Governors Gold Cup tournament, will be held from November 16-29 here at Paljor Stadium, the Sikkim Football Association SFA announced on Sunday.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 09-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 12:32 IST
All India Governor's Gold Cup from November 16 in Gangtok
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Governor's Gold Cup tournament, will be held from November 16-29 here at Paljor Stadium, the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) announced on Sunday. The prestigious tournament, affiliated with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA), will feature top 16 teams from across India and neighbouring countries like Nepal.

The pre-qualifying round will kick off on November 16 while the pre-quarterfinals will be played from November 18 onwards.

The quarterfinals are slated from November 22 to November 25 while the semifinals are scheduled on November 26 and 27. The grand final will be played on November 29.

All matches will be played on the artificial turf under AIFF regulations and the SFA reserves the right to reschedule fixtures if necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of Andhra

Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of A...

 India
2
UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes charges

UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes ch...

 India
3
NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Rajnath Singh in Bihar's Aurangabad.

NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Raj...

 India
4
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 8,260 crore in Uttarakhand.

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025