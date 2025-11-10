Left Menu

Revamping Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium: A Sports City Transformation

The historic Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in India's capital may be transformed into a Sports City, incorporating facilities for various sports, lodging, and entertainment, according to the Sports Ministry. The project's timeline and cost are pending, as officials assess its feasibility following international examples from Qatar and Australia.

Updated: 10-11-2025 15:47 IST
  • India

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, an iconic structure in India's capital, is set for a transformative makeover into a modern Sports City, according to a Sports Ministry source. The project aims to consolidate facilities for major sports, athlete lodging, and entertainment within its extensive premises.

Although plans are still in the proposal stage without a fixed timeline or budget, the initiative promises to reinvigorate the 102-acre space. Existing occupants, including the National Anti Doping Agency and the Sports Authority of India, will be relocated to accommodate the new infrastructure.

Officials are drawing inspiration from sports complexes in Qatar and Australia to gauge feasibility. The urban development aspects of the Sports City require collaboration with various ministries, indicating a long-term project. The revamped sports complex will seek to optimize land utilization and elevate India's capacity to host international sporting events.

