Nagelsmann's Mission: Germany's Unwavering Focus on World Cup Qualifiers

Julian Nagelsmann, the coach of Germany's national team, is keen on winning upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia to ensure automatic qualification. Despite skipping Angelo Stiller, Nagelsmann is focused on a strong squad for a successful run in the tournament co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:01 IST
Germany's national football team, under the leadership of coach Julian Nagelsmann, is determined to secure victories in their remaining World Cup qualifying matches.

With fixtures against Luxembourg and Slovakia, the team is focused on clinching the top spot in Group A for automatic qualification. Nagelsmann, emphasizing squad balance and success, decided against including Angelo Stiller this time, though he assures the player's future prospects remain open.

Despite a setback against Slovakia earlier, Germany has gained momentum with recent wins. Sitting at the top of their group, they aim to not only qualify but to reclaim their status as world champions in the tournament shared by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

