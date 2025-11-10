Nagelsmann's Mission: Germany's Unwavering Focus on World Cup Qualifiers

Germany's national football team, under the leadership of coach Julian Nagelsmann, is determined to secure victories in their remaining World Cup qualifying matches.

With fixtures against Luxembourg and Slovakia, the team is focused on clinching the top spot in Group A for automatic qualification. Nagelsmann, emphasizing squad balance and success, decided against including Angelo Stiller this time, though he assures the player's future prospects remain open.

Despite a setback against Slovakia earlier, Germany has gained momentum with recent wins. Sitting at the top of their group, they aim to not only qualify but to reclaim their status as world champions in the tournament shared by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.