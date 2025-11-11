Left Menu

Countdown to 2026: European Teams on the Brink of World Cup Qualification

Several European powerhouses, including Spain, France, and Portugal, are close to securing spots for the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, Norway is on the verge of qualifying for the first time in decades, thanks to Erling Haaland's impressive performance. The qualification process continues with significant matches looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:58 IST
As the 2026 World Cup approaches, European teams like Spain, France, and Portugal are on the cusp of booking their flights to the global stage. With decisive matches on the horizon, these football powerhouses are inching closer to their goal.

Spain remains undefeated, boasting an impressive tally of 15 goals with none conceded, as they gear up to face Georgia and Turkey. In a youthful debut, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal continues to shine, contributing to Spain's strong campaign. The nation remembers Yamal's remarkable first match against Georgia, highlighting a historic journey.

Meanwhile, France, led by Kylian Mbappé, aims for victory against Ukraine, coinciding with a poignant anniversary in Paris. Portugal, counting on Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary presence, looks to secure their position with minimal points needed. As Norway hopes for a return to the World Cup since 1998, the contribution of star striker Erling Haaland remains pivotal. With continued action across Europe, teams are preparing for crucial games ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

