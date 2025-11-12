Left Menu

Bavuma's Return Boosts South Africa Ahead of India's Test Clash

South African skipper Temba Bavuma returns to fitness ahead of the Test against India at Eden Gardens. After overcoming a calf strain, he resumes practice, promising leadership and performance. His comeback bolsters the team following a mixed series in Pakistan, and the team is eager for the contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:03 IST
Skipper Temba Bavuma
  • Country:
  • India

South African cricket fans have something to cheer about as skipper Temba Bavuma makes a return ahead of the opening Test against India. Bavuma, who recently recovered from a calf injury, underwent a rigorous fitness drill supervised by the team's trainer, physio, and head coach Shukri Conrad at Eden Gardens.

Witnessing a composed 59-run innings in the second unofficial Test against India A, Bavuma has been critical to South Africa's strategies. He is expected to replace Dewald Brevis, who underperformed against Pakistan. His presence, hailed by Conrad as pivotal, brings a much-needed boost to the team post their drawn series.

As South Africa prepares for the historically pacer-friendly Eden Gardens track, Bavuma's leadership and the team's preparation are set to be decisive factors. With key players like Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, and Aiden Markram gearing up, South Africa eyes its upcoming clash with a mix of confidence and anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

