Khelo India University Games 2025: Rajasthan's Grand Sporting Welcome

In a spectacular ceremony at Jaipur's historic Amer Fort, the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 (KIUG Rajasthan 2025) was launched on Wednesday by the Sports Authority of India, the Government of Rajasthan, and the Rajasthan State Sports Council. The event featured the unveiling of the official logo, mascots, torch, jerseys, and anthem.

The mascots, named Khamma and Ghani, draw inspiration from Rajasthan's official animal, the camel, and the traditional greeting 'Khamma Ghani', symbolizing warmth and hospitality. Rajasthan Sports Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore presented the mascots as a welcoming gesture to athletes from various corners of India.

Scheduled from November 24 to December 5, the games will span seven cities: Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Bikaner. Over 7,000 athletes representing nearly 200 universities will compete in 24 disciplines, including new additions such as canoeing, kayaking, cycling, and beach volleyball, highlighting the diversification of Indian university sports.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, expressed pride in the expanded event, citing new initiatives like the Beach Games in Diu and the Water Sports Festival in Srinagar. He emphasized the role of university games in championing athletes who can excel on global stages.

The event's visuals blend Rajasthan's architectural elegance with dynamic sports motifs, prominently featuring pink to honor Jaipur, the Pink City. The torch design, inspired by Rajasthan's forts and deserts, symbolizes youth and excellence. Jerseys and the anthem, 'Chalo aage badho Rajasthan, Jeet lo saara Hindustan', represent energy and unity, promoting both state and national pride.

Col. Rathore remarked that the games encapsulate Rajasthan's courage, color, and culture, providing the youth with a national platform. Enthusiastic preparations are underway across the hosting cities, ensuring that KIUG Rajasthan 2025 sets a high standard in organizing and hospitality.

