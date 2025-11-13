Left Menu

Sinner's Serve Caps Zverev's Challenge at ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev suffered his fourth loss this year to Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals. Despite having more break opportunities, Zverev couldn't capitalize, with Sinner's effective serve proving the difference. Zverev remains confident, hoping for a rematch in the semifinals if he defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 05:24 IST
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev faced another setback against Jannik Sinner, losing 6-4 6-3 at the ATP Finals. Though Zverev had more break points, Sinner capitalized on his serves when it mattered most.

Reflecting on his performance, Zverev noted, "He had two chances to break me, and he used both of them. I had a lot of chances, and I didn't use any." Sinner's precise serving, including 12 aces, was pivotal.

Zverev aims to make it to the semi-finals, needing a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. A potential rematch with Sinner remains a tantalizing prospect for the German player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rubio Defends U.S. Strikes Amidst Global Criticism

Lavrov Urges Washington to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions

Boeing Ordered to Pay Millions in 737 MAX Crash Verdict

Spain and China Forge New Strategic Ties Amid Politically Charged Atmosphere

