Sinner's Serve Caps Zverev's Challenge at ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev faced another setback against Jannik Sinner, losing 6-4 6-3 at the ATP Finals. Though Zverev had more break points, Sinner capitalized on his serves when it mattered most.

Reflecting on his performance, Zverev noted, "He had two chances to break me, and he used both of them. I had a lot of chances, and I didn't use any." Sinner's precise serving, including 12 aces, was pivotal.

Zverev aims to make it to the semi-finals, needing a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. A potential rematch with Sinner remains a tantalizing prospect for the German player.

(With inputs from agencies.)