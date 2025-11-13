Sinner's Serve Caps Zverev's Challenge at ATP Finals
Alexander Zverev suffered his fourth loss this year to Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals. Despite having more break opportunities, Zverev couldn't capitalize, with Sinner's effective serve proving the difference. Zverev remains confident, hoping for a rematch in the semifinals if he defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 05:24 IST
Alexander Zverev faced another setback against Jannik Sinner, losing 6-4 6-3 at the ATP Finals. Though Zverev had more break points, Sinner capitalized on his serves when it mattered most.
Reflecting on his performance, Zverev noted, "He had two chances to break me, and he used both of them. I had a lot of chances, and I didn't use any." Sinner's precise serving, including 12 aces, was pivotal.
Zverev aims to make it to the semi-finals, needing a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. A potential rematch with Sinner remains a tantalizing prospect for the German player.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Forces Aid in Capturing Islamic State Members in Syria
Toppan Specialty Films to Invest Rs 950 Crore in Madhya Pradesh Manufacturing Unit
Nurturing India's Research Ecosystem: A Call from N R Narayana Murthy
FCS Enters India: A New Era in Sustainable Card Manufacturing
Tragic Loss at Turin's ATP Finals: Two Spectators Die from Cardiac Arrests