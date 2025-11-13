India's Women Cricketers Break Brand Value Barriers
Following a historic World Cup victory, the brand value of India's top women cricketers has surged dramatically. This triumph has been labeled a 'watershed moment' for women's sports, with players receiving increased endorsements across various sectors, enhancing their commercial appeal significantly.
India's team recovered from early setbacks to defeat seven-time champions Australia in the semi-finals and outplayed South Africa in the final to claim their maiden title. The victory has spurred a flood of endorsements for Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her team.
The win has opened new markets for the players, extending beyond traditional FMCG brands to sectors like mobile phones, two-wheelers, and banking, indicating a growing commercial landscape for women athletes in India.
