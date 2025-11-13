India's Women Cricketers Break Brand Value Barriers

The brand value of India's leading women cricketers has soared in the wake of their miraculous World Cup victory at home, which sports marketing experts are calling a 'watershed moment' for the sport.

India's team recovered from early setbacks to defeat seven-time champions Australia in the semi-finals and outplayed South Africa in the final to claim their maiden title. The victory has spurred a flood of endorsements for Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her team.

The win has opened new markets for the players, extending beyond traditional FMCG brands to sectors like mobile phones, two-wheelers, and banking, indicating a growing commercial landscape for women athletes in India.

