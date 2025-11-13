Elite Fencers Set for Clash at 36th Senior National Championship

Olympian and bronze medallist Bhavani Devi will headline the anticipated 36th Senior National Fencing Championship scheduled from November 15 to 19. The event promises thrilling competition as top fencers from across the country gather.

This prestigious championship will witness over 600 fencers compete for 12 coveted gold medals in both individual and team categories across three disciplines: Épée, Foil, and Sabre.

Besides Bhavani Devi, international medallists Bibish K, Prachi Lohan, Gisho Nidhi, Taniksha Khatri, and Karan Singh are set to compete, reflecting India's growing potential in fencing, as emphasized by Fencing Association of India President Satej D Patil.

