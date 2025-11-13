Left Menu

Crisis in Indian Football: FIFPRO Seeks FIFA Intervention

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) faces a conundrum after the Supreme Court directed it to prohibit dual posts within its administration. Meanwhile, Indian football is in turmoil as FIFPRO urges FIFA and AFC to intervene, following the failure to secure commercial rights for the Indian Super League.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) convened a Special General Body Meeting to decide on a constitutional clause that prohibits dual posts within its structure. This move follows an order by the Supreme Court directing the enforcement of Article 25.3, aimed at disallowing AIFF executive committee members from holding state association offices.

However, a majority of state associations are against this resolution, expressing concerns over losing direct grassroots connections. A state association official urged the AIFF to appeal the Supreme Court decision, emphasizing its potential negative impact on Indian football's administration.

Simultaneously, international players' union FIFPRO has called for urgent intervention from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation, amid the 'escalating crisis' in Indian football, which sees clubs like Mohun Bagan suspending operations due to the failure in securing Indian Super League commercial rights.

