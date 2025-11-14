Bavuma's Bold Decision as South Africa Faces India in Crucial Test Match

South Africa's cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, made the strategic decision to bat first after winning the toss in the opening test match against India. However, the team faces a setback as pace bowler Kagiso Rabada is sidelined with a rib injury, prompting Corbin Bosch to step in as his replacement.

Bavuma, returning from a calf injury, noted the pitch's dry nature and lack of grass, describing it as a 'typical Indian wicket.' This strategic choice underscores the importance of securing first-innings runs in the crucial two-match series.

In response, India has stacked their lineup with a four-pronged spin assault, hoping to exploit the conditions. Washington Sundar will shift into the number three spot in batting, replacing B Sai Sudharsan, while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant returns from a foot injury. As the series begins, both teams are eager to assert their dominance on the field.