Future Stars Face Off: The 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women's Championship 2025 Kicks Off in Karnal

The 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 commences in Karnal, Haryana, from November 15-23. Seventeen teams compete in four pools for semi-final spots, fostering future talent in Indian women's hockey. Key figures emphasize the championship's role in grassroots development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:58 IST
Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey. (Photo/HI) . Image Credit: ANI
The stage is set for the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 in Karnal, Haryana, from November 15 to 23. The prestigious tournament, held at the Kailash Hockey Stadium, will feature talented young athletes from 17 of India's premier hockey academies.

In this year's competition, teams are divided into four pools, with Pool A including Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Citizen Hockey XI, among others. Pool B comprises HAR Hockey Academy and Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, while Pool C features Anantapur Sports Academy and other teams. Pool D includes R K Roy Hockey Academy and Raja Karan Hockey Academy.

The championship, important for nurturing grassroots talent, will award teams three points for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss. Winners from each pool will advance to the semi-finals on November 22, leading to the final showdown on November 23. Hockey India's top executives underscore the event's importance for developing future stars of Indian women's hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

