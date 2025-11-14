World Aquatics Leads the Charge in Bhubaneswar with Asia's Premier Water Training Course

The World Aquatics Discover Water Country Leads' Training Course officially commenced on Thursday at the Aquatic Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Scheduled from November 13 to 18, this programme represents a partnership between World Aquatics and the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), designed to bolster aquatic sports development across Asia through comprehensive training and knowledge exchange among administrators, coaches, and technical specialists.

This cooperative venture sees World Aquatics contributing its technical expertise, curriculum framework, and specialized trainers, while IIS manages logistical arrangements in collaboration with Odisha's Sports & Youth Services Department. The Discover Water Programme, a global World Aquatics initiative, aims to enhance water safety and participation worldwide through an integrated, physical-literacy approach, equipping stakeholders with crucial tools and insights.

The initiative's goal is to cultivate national leaders to promote the Discover Water Programme, focusing on safety, education, and participation. Bhubaneswar's course unites 20 participants, two lecturers, and a World Aquatics official from 17 nations, including four coaches from Odisha. The inauguration saw leaders express optimism about the programme's potential impact on community engagement in aquatic activities.

Douglas Eagar, Technical Director at World Aquatics, emphasised the potential of collaboration and education in shaping aquatic sports' future during his Welcome Address. Chief Guest Yeddula Vijay, Director of Sports for Odisha, highlighted the state's dedication to sports partnership growth during his remarks.

William Salvi, Development Coordinator at World Aquatics, offered a Vote of Thanks, acknowledging IIS and Odisha's efforts. The Discover Water Programme aims to ensure aquatic engagement's sustainability by empowering local leaders through strategic collaboration, making sports globally safer and more accessible.

Odisha is solidifying its stature as a hub for international sports collaboration, inviting global participation in knowledge sharing and capacity building, thus strengthening its position as a key player on the global sports stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)