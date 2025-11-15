Croatia Clinch World Cup Spot with Stellar Comeback Victory
Croatia secured their spot in the 2024 World Cup with a 3-1 comeback win over the Faroe Islands. Despite initial lead by the Faroe Islands, goals from Gvardiol, Musa, and Vlasic ensured Croatia's victory and advancement. The Czech Republic can no longer catch up in Group L standings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 03:50 IST
Croatia has successfully secured a place at the 2024 World Cup following a compelling 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands. The match, held at home, witnessed Croatia's remarkable comeback after initially trailing.
The Faroe Islands took the lead in the 16th minute thanks to a deflected goal by Geza David Turi. However, Croatia equalized seven minutes later when Josko Gvardiol capitalized on a favorable break in the box to score.
Petar Musa and Nikola Vlasic helped seal the win with goals in the 57th and 70th minutes, respectively, eliminating any chance for the Czech Republic to overtake Croatia in the group standings.
- READ MORE ON:
- Croatia
- World Cup
- comeback
- Faroe Islands
- victory
- Gvardiol
- Musa
- Vlasic
- qualification
- Football
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Croatia Seals World Cup Berth with Dramatic Victory
Devyani Rana Leads BJP to Victory in Nagrota By-Election
NDA's Historic Bihar Victory Heralds 'Golden Years' Under Modi's Leadership
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Governance
NDA Secures Decisive Victory in Bihar Assembly Elections