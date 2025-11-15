Croatia Clinch World Cup Spot with Stellar Comeback Victory

Croatia has successfully secured a place at the 2024 World Cup following a compelling 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands. The match, held at home, witnessed Croatia's remarkable comeback after initially trailing.

The Faroe Islands took the lead in the 16th minute thanks to a deflected goal by Geza David Turi. However, Croatia equalized seven minutes later when Josko Gvardiol capitalized on a favorable break in the box to score.

Petar Musa and Nikola Vlasic helped seal the win with goals in the 57th and 70th minutes, respectively, eliminating any chance for the Czech Republic to overtake Croatia in the group standings.