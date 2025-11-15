Zak Crawley Poised for Epic Ashes Moment in Perth
Zak Crawley remains optimistic about England's readiness for the first Ashes test against Australia in Perth, despite limited preparation time. With confidence in adapting to local conditions, Crawley relishes returning to Perth, where he previously played in the Big Bash League, for the significant opening test match.
Zak Crawley, the English opener, expressed confidence ahead of England's first Ashes test against Australia in Perth, dismissing concerns over limited preparation time.
As the series opener approaches, Crawley believes acclimatization efforts in Western Australia have been effective, despite criticisms of the team's tour schedule.
Crawley's familiarity with Perth, having played for the Perth Scorchers, adds to his enthusiasm for batting at the iconic Optus Stadium, marking what he anticipates as a career-highlight moment.
