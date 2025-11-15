Harmanpreet Kaur: From First Pay Cheque to World Cup Glory
Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of India's World Cup-winning women's cricket team, reflected on her first pay cheque of Rs 90,000, which made her feel like the richest person on earth. Her journey from a debut in 2009 to leading India to a World Cup win has been extraordinary.
Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India's women's cricket team to World Cup victory, reminisced about receiving her first pay cheque of Rs 90,000, a milestone that once made her feel immensely wealthy. Speaking at the PTI headquarters, she opened up about her remarkable journey.
November 2 marked a career highlight with the World Cup triumph, but many milestones, including her debut pay cheque, built her confidence. She remembered the cheque fondly, received after tax deductions from her tour fee, which was a flat Rs one lakh.
The Punjab batter, turning her dreams of wearing the India blues into reality, credited her father, Harmandar Singh Bhullar, as the driving force behind her ambitions. She gave her first pay cheque to him, acknowledging his sacrifices and support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
