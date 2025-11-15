Left Menu

Parveen Hooda: From Setback to Comeback - The Untold Story of a Determined Boxer

Haryana boxer Parveen Hooda faced a suspension that left her out of the Paris Olympics despite securing a quota. A doping violation stripped her of both her Olympic chance and Asian Games bronze. Overcoming mental and physical setbacks, she now aims to reclaim her place in the boxing world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:49 IST
Parveen Hooda, a promising Haryana boxer, was dealt a crushing blow when she received a suspension notice that dashed her hopes of competing in the Paris Olympics. Despite securing a quota, a doping violation saw the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) impose a 22-month ban on her for three missed whereabouts updates.

The suspension unraveled her career, costing India the 57kg Olympic quota and revoking her Asian Games bronze. During this turbulent time, Parveen leaned on her psychologist, Priyavrindha, and her employers, ITBP, to rebuild mentally and physically. Her journey back was further complicated by a shoulder injury, requiring a four-month rehab.

Yet, Parveen emerged resilient. Winning gold at the All India Police Championships and the BFI Cup marked her steady return to form. Preparing for the World Boxing Cup Finals, Parveen reflects on her journey, acknowledging the lessons learned and her newfound mental strength, as she embraces the next chapter of her career.

