Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

A football match between AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Coventry Sphinx was abandoned due to alleged sexist abuse directed at a female referee. The incident is under investigation as both clubs condemn the behavior. The referee halted the match, unable to continue amidst the controversy.

16-11-2025
An AFC Rushden & Diamonds match against Coventry Sphinx was abandoned on Saturday following allegations of sexist abuse directed at a female referee, according to statements from both clubs.

The incident reportedly occurred toward the end of the first half, prompting the referee to halt the game. Despite attempts, the individual responsible for the comment was not identified, the Northamptonshire club said.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Coventry Sphinx, both part of the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, expressed deep concern over the incident, vowing to investigate further. The Football Association has yet to comment on the unfolding situation.

