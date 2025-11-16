Dhanush Srikanth: Shooting to Deaflympics Glory

Shooter Dhanush Srikanth, aged 23, has once again made headlines by bagging the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle event at the Deaflympics held in Tokyo. His stellar performance not only opened India's account but also set a new Deaf Final World Record with a score of 252.2.

Srikanth's journey in the Deaflympics began in 2022 in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil, where he made an impression by clinching two gold medals. Trained in Hyderabad, this marksman established his mettle early by qualifying first with a record score of 630.6.

Meanwhile, compatriots Mohammed Murtaza Vania and Mahit Sandhu showcased their prowess in the events, securing respective silver medals. As Srikanth eyes a fourth career gold in the upcoming mixed team event, his journey from a cochlear implant child to an international shooter is nothing short of inspiring.