Pakistan Shaheens Outclass India A in Asia Cup Stunner

In a surprising turn of events at the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, Pakistan Shaheens triumphed over India A with a convincing eight-wicket victory.

After choosing to field first, Pakistan Shaheens staged a thrilling comeback to bowl out India A for just 136 runs. Despite a promising start that saw them at 91 for three at one point, India A crumbled, setting an underwhelming target of 137.

The Shaheens chased down the target with aplomb, securing their win with 40 balls to spare. Maaz Sadaqat was the hero of the day, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls and taking two wickets, sealing Pakistan's second consecutive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)